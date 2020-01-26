Breaking News
Updated: NBA legend, Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was reportedly killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star’s death was confirmed by TMZ.

The outlet reported that Bryant was travelling with four other people in his private helicopter when it crashed, killing everyone on board.

The legendary basketball player was said to be among at least four people travelling the helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiralling from the sky, according to TMZ Sports.

Scene of the helicopter crash

Vanessa, Kobe Bryant’s wife, was not among those aboard. Likewise any of their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is yet to be determined if the helicopter departed from or where it was headed when it went down.

Bryant according to report has been using helicopter to travel ever since he was playing for lakers. He was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

Bryant starred for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and making 18 All-Star Games before retiring after the 2016 season.

