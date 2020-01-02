NB PLC inaugurates eight classrooms at Eva Adelaja Girls Secondary School

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

NIGERIAN Breweries PLC has inaugurated a block of eight classrooms and conveniences at Eva Adelaja Girls Secondary Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos as part of its commitment to improving the quality of education in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, represented by the Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Patrick Olowokere, commended the Lagos State Ministry of Education for offering the necessary approval and support towards the success of the project.

He noted that the renovated facilities provided through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund was aimed at providing a conducive learning environment for pupils and improving the quality of teaching in line with Nigerian Breweries’ corporate philosophy of Winning with Nigeria.

According to Bel, the organisation was deeply committed to making the much needed intervention in the education sector which would consequently result in the overall development of the students and teachers in Nigeria.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, our interests in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole goes beyond the pursuit of business or profiteering. We believe that the right investment in the education of our children will secure a bright future for our nation. We are resolutely committed to supporting the development of the sector going into the future”, Bel stated.

In her remarks, the Commissioner of Education, Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, represented by the Chief Whip, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Oriola Gbolahan, expressed deep appreciation to the management of Nigerian Breweries PLC for contributing its quota towards the development of education in the state.

Adefisayo stated that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration acknowledged the significant and complementary roles being played by the organisation to improving the standard of education in the state.

“We are quite excited about what you have done in providing these facilities which we believe would go a long way to improve learning in the school. Without any doubt, I can say that your organisation has been of immense support to the growth of education in Lagos state. We are aware of other interventions in education which you have made both in the past and present”, she added.

She therefore charged the management of the school to ensure that the facilities were adequately maintained, while tasking other corporate organisations to take a cue from Nigerian Breweries PLC by lending their support to provide educational infrastructure or make other necessary interventions in education in the state.

“I do not have any doubt that the outcome of this renovation would soon manifest. This is because Eva Adelaja Girls Secondary School is one of the best schools in our constituency”, she stated.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary/Tutor General, Education District 4, Mrs. Are-Adegbite Lola applauded Nigerian Breweries PLC for providing the much needed facilities that would enhance the performance and quality of teaching in the school.

Appreciating the kind gesture of the company, the Principal, Eva Adelaide Girls Secondary Grammar School, Mrs. Moyes Oluyinka, thanked the management of the company for the support which had been demonstrated through the renovation of the facilities in the school.

According to Oluyinka, the school authority under her leadership was confident that the facilities would no doubt contribute to the improvement in pupils’ performances both in external and internal examination.

