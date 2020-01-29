Breaking News
Translate

Navy photographer wins award at Calcutta film festival

On 11:50 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Navy'll acquire 56 assorted ships,aircraft,others in 2020 — Ibas

A Photographer attached to the Chief of  Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, has won one of the Golden Fox Awards of the 2019 Calcutta International Film Festival in India.

Petty Officer-Journalist (POJNL) Usman Abdulkareem picked the award following his submission, a movie script titled ‘Grand Father’s Address’, which was adjudged winner of the features script category.

Also read: Impeached Kogi deputy gov allegedly left ‘Juju’ in govt house — Yayaha Bello’s Chief of Staff

Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Abdulkareem, a prolific writer, has authored two books: ‘Diary of a Peasant Child’ and ‘African Cowboy’.

Abdulkareem thanked Ibas for his support and encouragement while dedicating the award to the Nigerian Navy for providing him with the platform to showcase his talent. (NAN)

 Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!