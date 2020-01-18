‘National Treasure 3’ reportedly in the works, along with ‘Bad Boys 4’

Kindly Share This Story:

The third installment of the “National Treasure” film series is in the works, nearly 13 years after the sequel was released, according to new reports.

The action flick will presumably see leading man Nicolas Cage, 56, go back to his old ways of finding clues, cracking codes and possibly stealing the country’s most important documents as the franchise’s protagonist Ben Gates. But when reached by The Post, Cage’s agent couldn’t confirm his involvement in the film.

Writer Chris Bremmer, who penned “Bad Boys for Life” (released Friday), has been tapped to write the script for Disney, while fellow “Bad Boys” alum Jerry Bruckheimer was picked to produce, the Hollywood Reporter announced.

The first “National Treasure” film, released in 2004, was met with scathing reviews and scored a paltry 46% on Rotten Tomatoes. But adoring Cage fans couldn’t get enough of his archaeologist character’s bold antics and the infamous line “I’m gonna steal the Declaration of Independence.”

The now-cult-favorite movie’s plot follows Cage as he searches for a rumored treasure that he discovers is linked to the historic document, but must race a rival to capture it.

The franchise’s sequel “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” (2007), was met with just as many snubs from critics, landing it an even more dismal 36% on Rotten Tomatoes (but an audience score of 67%).

But Cage is no stranger to playing zany protagonists in box-office flops. In fact, for true Cage fans, his near inability to say no to a project is part of his appeal.

Disney clearly recognizes fans’ Cage mania and are jumping on the opportunity to pull in a crowd with the revival of this adventure thriller.

Bremmer was also tapped to write a fourth “Bad Boys,” the action franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Though it remains unclear what the third “National Treasure” will have in store, or when it will be released, we can only hope Bremmer has a treasure trove of one-liners to dole out to Cage.

Source: New York Post

