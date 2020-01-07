National sports festival very critical to us — Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Monday in Benin said hosting the National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged “Edo 2020” was very critical to the state government and the entire people of Edo.

Shaibu made the remark during the annual prayer and thanksgiving session with his staff.

“Edo 2020 is very critical to us because we are redefining what hosting of sports festival will look like in the state.

“Everybody is looking forward to what Edo is going to give because here is the home of sporting activities.

“We are known to redefining sports and how sports are run in Nigeria. So, you should put the hosting of the NSF in your various prayers.

“Those that are directly or indirectly functioning in the festival should please put in your best. By the grace of God, we are going to have a successful tournament that will be a pacesetter for other states to emulate,” he said.

He called on the workers to put in more effort in making things work out successfully ahead of the competition and help to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

