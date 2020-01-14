Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, on Tuesday, threw its weight behind one of its former leaders, Comrade Abubakar Musa Abubakar, against alleged attempts to compromise justice by Alhaji Sani Dauda, ASD, in cases pending before various courts in Kaduna and Abuja.

This was stated by the President of Senate, NANS, Comrade Gambo Abubaknar Muhammad while addressing the media during a press briefing over their stand on alleged attempts by Dauda to compromise justice in the case between Abubakar Musa Abubakar Versus Nasiba Sani Dauda & Others.

According to Muhammad, it has become expedient to defend their foremost and esteemed leader (Abukakar) against all forms of oppression and injustice.

He said: “A few months ago, we deemed it pertinent and expedient to defend one of our former leaders in the person of Comrade Abubakar Musa Abubakar – one of our most esteem leaders – who have served our organization diligently with all sincerity of purpose.

“We intimated the general public on the actions of Alhaji Sani Dauda (ASD) which were inimical to the very foundation of natural justice equity and good conscience but many didn’t believe us but rather regarded our position on the matter as self-serving.

However, the recent exposure of extortion, bribery, and name-dropping has validated our long-held believe and position that ASD surreptitiously and desperately made moves and attempted to compromise the judiciary in cases pending before the various courts in both Kaduna and Abuja respectively between Abubakar Musa Abubakar Versus Nasiba Sani Dauda & Others and equally to infiltrate and bribe the officials of the EFCC to drop the financial crimes investigation against him.

“Our members will be on standby for a shutdown with all rogues elements within and outside the Judiciary and our anti-corruption agencies, if we sense any connivance to subvert the cause of justice now or in the future. As a neutral arbiter, the EFCC must without further delay arrest ASD who is the self-confessed giver in this case because both the giver and the receiver have committed crimes against the laws of the land.

“We urge Abubakar Musa Abubakar to remain persistent in search of justice and we trust that justice shall prevail in this matter as the facts of the matter are already in the public domain.”

He further alleged that “His (Dauda) recent attempt to induce and desecrate the temple of justice through allegation and counter allegation between him and Senator Shehu Sani – erstwhile Senator of Kaduna Central is a clear proof to doubting Thomases that Alh. Sani Dauda (ASD) feels he is above the laws of the land, and he can get away with impunity. It cannot be imagined how much miscarriage of justice ASD has championed through bribery and corruption.

“Against the backdrop of these revelations, NANS wish to reiterate our earlier position and sound a note of warning to those who think they can subvert the course of justice to be aware that they will have us to contend with and we have done this severally in times past to safeguard the interest of the common man. How much more when it involves one of our own?”

