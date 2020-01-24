NAFDAC urges herbal medicine vendors to obtain product registration

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has called on herbal medicine dealers in Yobe, to obtain product registration with the agency to safeguard public health.

The State Controller of the agency, Mr. Lawan Dadingelma, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Damaturu.

Dadingelma disclosed that registration of herbal products would facilitate comprehensive laboratory analysis to certify that herbs and other products were good for consumption.

He said that the registration was imperative, as the process enables the agency to examine and assess the level of toxicity of the herbal medicine.

Dadingelema said: “We strongly call on all traditional medicine sellers to come forward and update the registration of their products and businesses to safeguard public health in the state.

“If such herbal medicine did not undergo laboratory test and analysis, which is an integral part of the registration, the toxicity level cannot be ascertained and it could pose a serious health hazard.

“The high toxic content of herbs are some of the causes of damages to vital human organs such as kidney and liver”.

Dadingelma added that to avoid health-related risks associated with herbal medicine, the agency requested producers to ensure proper labels on their products which must be designed with addresses, manufacturing and expiring date, NAFDAC’s registration number and prescribed dosage to be administered.

The coordinator further warned that defaulters would be sanction in accordance with laws governing its operations.

