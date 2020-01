Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has postponed the induction of the newly acquired Agusta power helicopters.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, Friday, said a new date for the event would be announced in due course.

READ ALSO:NAF destroys Boko Haram facility in Borno

He said: “The induction ceremony has been postponed. A new date for the event will be announced in due course.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: