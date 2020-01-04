NAF jets kill scores of terrorists at Bula Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Scores of Boko Haram terrorists who had converged around a tree near Bula Bello, in Sambisa Forest area of Borno State, on New Year day were killed by the Nigerian Air Force jets.

This came as the service vowed to continue operating in concert with surface forces to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.

The terrorists who, according to a statement, Saturday, by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the

Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, were “ostensibly preparing for an attack against nearby troops’ positions”, could not achieve their mission as their location was hit by the jets, killing them in the process.

The statement read: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has recorded another success against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

“The feat was recorded near Bula Bello on 1 January 2020 when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, whilst returning from another mission, spotted a BHT gun truck under a tree along with scores of BHT fighters converged around the tree on the outskirts of the settlement, ostensibly preparing for an attack against nearby troops’ positions.

“Some of the BHTs were also seen pushing another vehicle to a location under another tree in the area.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage the location neutralizing some of the terrorists. Follow-on attacks were also carried out to take out some locations within Bula Bello where the BHTs were tracked to. The jets took turns attacking the target area killing more of the BHTs and destroying some of their structures.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”

