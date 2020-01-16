N-Power: Plateau youths cautioned against fraudsters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Job seekers in Plateau State seeking job opportunity with the federal government n-power programme have been cautioned against disclosing their personal information indiscriminately to unknown people but exercise patience as the portal is yet to be opened for application.

The State Focal person, Social Investment Programmes, SIP, Dr. Sumaye Hamza gave the warning on the heels of the information on social media that the portal has opened for application.

Hamza, who addressed staff of the SIP office in Jos during a day capacity development training tagged: “Enhancing productivity through capacity development”, stated the n-power programme is technology driven to allow for balanced selection and equal opportunity hence, “our youths should be careful disclosing their personal information indiscriminately.

“Once the portal is opened, we have an obligation to appropriately inform the people of Plateau state about procedures of enrollment.”

She tasked participants the training is targeted at boosting their morale to do more because sound health, focused mind, committed spirit are drivers which would ensure they serve the people better in their jobs.

Hamza also disclosed that through the four components of the SIP which are job creation through n-power, conditional cash transfer, national home grown school feeding and government enterprise empowerment programme, over 500,000 people from the state have benefited and committed staff are needed to serve the people better.

Resource persons including Mr. Gyang Gyang from Plateau Investment and Property Development Company, and Dr. Maryam Ali from the University of Jos took the participants through topics like planning for retirement from service, health and wellness among others.

