MyPharmacy sets to launch 50 pharmacy franchise

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Advantage Health Africa, Abimbola Adebakin yesterday said that availability, accessibility and affordability of quality, safe and essential drugs are critical to the success of Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.

She disclosed that the desire to improve healthcare outcomes has prompted myPharmacy to launch a value-based franchise chain, commencing with a 50 pharmacy premises in several cities and towns.

“The growth of pharmacy businesses at the last mile, where essential healthcare is rendered, has been somewhat stunted over the years. This problem, largely based on their inability to remain financially afloat and differentiate their service offering, has forced several pharmacies out of operations.

“Our aim is to empower, innovate, create access and accelerate growth in the franchise chain to revolutionize the country’s healthcare sector. This chain from the stable of Advantage Health Africa, the parent group of myPharmacy is a network of pharmacies merging to make a significant change in the healthcare sector.

“This move will drive up the value proposition of independent pharmacies by building professional back-end processes on a performance basis. You know that poor pharmaceutical care is known to lead to half of treatment failures, so, we are targeting a significant improvement in healthcare outcomes for Nigerians.

“Besides providing a collaborative platform between different pharmacies – to build a strong chain of independently owned pharmacies, other perks of belonging to the chain include; cost reduction through bulk purchasing of goods and services, business reliability improvement with standards and controls, increased revenue in leaps that independents cannot achieve singly. Our motto is “Better Together”. The chain plans to grow to an unprecedented 1000 pharmacies by the end of 2024.

