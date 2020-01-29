Vanguard Logo

My wife, lover kicked me out of my house – man tells court

Petition for marriage divorce

A businessman, Mr David Ishaku, on Wednesday prayed a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja to grant him divorce from his estranged wife, Lucia, and her lover kicked him out of his house after he caught them.

The petitioner, who resides in Nyanya, Abuja, said: ”I travelled and did not tell my wife the day I will be back.

”I set a trap for her and she fell in. My wife brought a man into my house. I arrived home unexpectedly and caught her with the man.

”When I challenged her, her lover joined her in beating me. I was very angry and told her to leave our house but she refused and threw out my things out of our home and locked the door,” he alleged.

When the case was mentioned, the respondent was not present in court, and did not send any correspondence stating why she will not be in court.

The presiding judge, Shittu Mohammed, in his ruling said: ”This is the first time the case is coming up in court, and the respondent is not around,

“However, in the interest of justice, the case is adjourned until Feb. 3 for further mention and hearing.

NAN

