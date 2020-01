Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said her vagina is the most magical part of her body. The 34-year-old made this known in a video shared on her Instagram page where she made shocking revelations about herself.

When asked about the best part of her body. Tonto said:” The best part of my body is simply is and will always remain my vagina, that’s the most magical part of my body”.

