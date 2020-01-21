My role in formation of Amotekun can’t rob me of second term —Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—AHEAD of this year’s governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has dismissed the fear that his role in the formation of the security outfit Amotekun would rob him of a second term in office.

The governorship election in the state is due in November this year.

Akeredolu in a statement in Akure said he “is not perturbed by the possible consequences of leading the Governors of the South West in the formation of Amotekun.

READ ALSO:

The statement signed by his Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, said: “Fears and apprehensions have been expressed in many quarters that his role in the formation of Amotekun could ruin his second term chances.

“This is far from the truth because Governor Akeredolu is on the path of national cohesion through collaborative internal security. The decision taken in respect of Amotekun was in the interest of the entire Nation not the South-West alone.

“The political insinuations and blackmail are the required ingredients needed to make it credible. But such will not discourage the governor in any manner.

“Expectedly, there are possibly, political vultures waiting to reap from an imaginary scenario, especially as we approach the 2020 Ondo governorship primary of our great party.

“ For Governor Akeredolu, everything that is desirable must be blessed by God. 2020 is a year that will be decided by the people of Ondo State; it can only be directed by God and His Will alone shall prevail.’’

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: