My plan for 2020 is bringing out good songs, quality videos — Ozimorr

By Ayo Onikoyi

Stephen Imoukhuede known in the music realm as Ozimorr has unveiled his major plan for 2020 and is simply to make good music and great videos.

In a chat with Showtime Bonus, the man born on March 22, 1988 in Benin City and from Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State said ; “ My plan for 2020 is bringing out good songs and quality videos and to sign upcoming artistes to the record label. So, the industry should be fully ready for creativity from our stable.”

Being a big-time music and business enthusiast, Ozimorr is presnetly an emerging performing artiste as well as the Chief Executive Officer of two resourceful companies in Nigeria; Ozi Worldwide Entertainment Limited and Ozi Imoukhuede Biz Company Limited.

Ozi Worldwide Entertainment Limited is a record label company fully registered under the Corporate Affairs Commission. Its services cut across artiste management, music promotion, showbiz and general entertainment business.

Within five months in professional music, Ozimorr has released three tracks, namely; Do That Thing, More Love and Bursting Everywhere, featuring Erigga Paperboi with two standard videos being promoted across several platforms. Visual to ‘Bursting Everywhere’ is set to hit the industry soon. Ozimorr is also into various businesses under his Ozi Imoukhuede Biz Company Limited.

