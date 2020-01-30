Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Septuagenarian and last surviving member of legendary Jim Rex Lawson Musical Band, Tamunoemi Gold, says his life has been prolonged after receiving gifts of a home and music studio from Belemaoil Joint Venture and development partners.

Gold, 74, part of the Musical Band of late Jim Rex Lawson whose unique brand of highlife put Kalabiri culture, Rivers state on the global music map, never anticipated becoming a landlord of a 5-Bedroom Duplex, an equipped Music House in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Managing Director of Belemaoil, Pedro Diaz, said the gesture Wednesday was in recognition of the impact of the beneficiary on the Music, Arts and Culture in Kalabari Kingdom and the nation at large, and to empower him to pass on the talent to the younger generation.

Diaz, represented by the General Manager, Geosolutions, Sunday Akpaduado, said, “Looking back at history, I believe today is such a special day. You have heard some history about the origin of this building.

“Today is to celebrate the culture of Kalabari Kingdom, the culture of our people in the riverine area, the culture of Nigeria, because Kalabari is a significant place in this country by way of knowledge, by way of achievement.”

Gold, the beneficiary said, “I am 74 and the happiest man today in this world. To have a building of my own especially with a musical instrument means a lot. Now it has prolonged my life. I have nothing more to say but to ask Got to prolong the life of Tein Jack-Rich (Founder of the donor partners) ore than mine.

“I think I am the first person, of all the musicians that have benefitted from such gesture. No musician has gotten such a gift before now. Music has to do with passion, it is a gift from God. Music calls those who like it.”

Kalabari leaders present, including monarchs and Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo as well as the Chairman, Performing Musician Association of Nigeria, PMAN, Rivers chapter, Arthur Pepple Jnr commended Jack-Rich for the gesture and hoped the opportunity for Gold will produce other music icons.

