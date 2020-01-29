Breaking News
My husband loves alcohol more than his children, woman tells court

A middle-aged woman, Mrs Adigun Aina, on Wednesday prayed for the dissolution of her marriage to Mr Adigun Oluwaseun, in a Grade “C” Customary Court, sitting in Iseyin, over her husband’s alleged addiction to alcohol.

Aina who told the court that she could no longer cope with her husband’s drinking habit, said, “My husband loves alcohol more than me and his two children.

”He spends all his money on alcohol. He has refused to change, in spite of interventions from his family.

”I am sick and tired of this situation and I want a divorce my lord, “ she said.

The President of the Court, Chief Adelodun Raheem, summoned Oluwaseun to appear on Feb. 17.

Raheem adjourned the matter untill Feb 17, for further hearing.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

