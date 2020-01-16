My husband is a wife-beater, woman tells court

Kindly Share This Story:

A mother of three, Rukayat Sanusi, on Thursday prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 17-year-old marriage to her husband, Lanrewaju, whom she described as irresponsible.

Presenting her case before Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, Rukayat, who lives at Ile – Tuntun area of Ibadan, said her husband was a drunk, a wife-beater and irresponsible husband.

According to Rukayat, her husband got married to another woman when her first child for him was just two months old.

“He is fond of running away whenever I get pregnant, only to return sometimes after delivery.

“In fact, he loves giving me N200 to prepare his meal, but each time I complain about the little amount given, I get mercilessly beaten.

“When the battery was unbearable, I ran to my parents for safety, but he still comes around to insult and to threaten my family,” she said.

Rukayat said it had been eight years now that she left her matrimonial home to stay with her parents.

“When my mother and sister pleaded with him on my behalf, he cursed them, vowing to also deal with any man he sees with me,” she said.

Lanrewaju, who consented to the dissolution, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him.

He identified his wife’s family as the problem in the marriage.

Lanrewaju said his inlaws never wanted him and had always instigated his wife against him.

“I’m a responsible husband because I cater for my children’s feeding, rent and other welfare needs.

“I took my son away from her because he was always complaining of being beaten by his mother’s boyfriend,” he said.

After listening to both parties, Odunade dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

He, thereafter, ordered the children, who were with him, to be taken to their mother for proper care.

The arbitrator also ordered Lanrewaju to pay N15,000 as monthly feeding allowance for the children, in addition to taking responsibility for their education and other welfare needs.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: