My husband hits me, injured me in my eye, woman tells court

Kindly Share This Story:

A public servant, Mrs. Grace Ekene, on Friday, prayed a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja to grant her husband, Ekene’s request for divorce, on grounds that he hits her and injured her in the eye.

The petitioner, who resides in Lugbe, Abuja, told the court:” my husband constantly beats me.

”My husband is a violent and temperamental man. He beats me at the slightest provocation. I cannot continue,” she alleged.

The petitioner, Ekene who was present in court denied the allegations and prayed the court saying, “Please order her to bring back my son since she left my house, I have not set my eyes on my son,” he said.

The presiding judge, Shittu Mohammed, advised the couple to settle their differences out of court.

Mohammed adjourned the matter until Jan. 28, for the continuation of hearing.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: