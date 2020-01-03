My govt belongs to Edo people, says Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

Decries neglect of public institutions by successive administrations

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has reaffirmed that his government belongs to all Edo people, noting that his administration will continue to put the interest of the ordinary Edo people first in the development agenda of the state.

He stated this when he received executive members of the National Union of Printing, Publishing and Paper Products Workers (NUPPPPROW) Edo State Chapter, led by Comrade Queen Obaghagie, who were on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Benin City.

Governor Obaseki, who condemned neglect of government institutions by successive leaders, reassured that Edo people will remain a topmost priority of his administration.

He said his administration is focused on training public servant at the John Odigie Oyegun Public Academy, ensuring they get the best training to make them useful to the service and the society after retirement.

Obaseki said: “As a government, we are not here to impress anybody or group of people but very concerned about the future of the state and its people.

“We will partner with some of the best institutions in the world to offer the best training around. It’s not another certificate-awarding institution but a place to enhance your life. Training and retraining is our focus.”

The governor said there is something fundamentally wrong in any society where governments establish institutions and make an investment, but they are neglected by successive leaders, noting that such a society wouldn’t experience rapid growth and development.

“We must do things differently and ensure that what we are investing in survives, hence avoiding a repeat of past mistakes. The equipment we brought to the press has been paid for and partially financed and needs to be run for sustainability.

“In 1968, that press was one of the best with state-of-the-art equipment but something went wrong; this must be fixed and all those involved should be held responsible. In 1968, we had less than 100 million people in this country but now it has doubled.

“The whole media space has changed, what I intend to do is to have a stand-alone press with quality and value so that we can print inside. I am looking at an opportunity where the press would be fully optimised and self-dependent, but we need to ensure sustainability. This will enable the press service the equipment and buy materials to ensure that what happened to The Nigerian Observer will not happen to the printing press,” Obaseki said.

The Chairman of NUPPPPROW, Obaghagie, commended the governor for his developmental strides in Edo State, urging him to continue despite the distractions from enemies of the state.

“Edo people are counting the gains of your positive development in all aspects of life. The removal of thugs from streets of Benin, disbandment of CDAs and other positive steps taken to make life better for Edo people are there for all to see. We will continue to support you because we know that you have the interest of all Edo people at heart.”

Vanguard

