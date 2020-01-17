Muslim World League to launch “Islamic Jurisprudence Award”

Kindly Share This Story:

…Condemns Turkish intervention in Libya

By ishola balogun

The Supreme Council of the Muslim World League (MWL) has announced the launching of the MWL’s “Islamic Jurisprudence Award,” and the “Holy Makkah Document” prize, with a total value of SR1 million ($260,000).

This was announced during the 44th session of the meeting of the Supreme Council of the MWL, which was attended by representatives of 82 countries.

The meeting is considered the most important event in the Islamic world, gathering a cross section of all Muslim people. Its objective is to support the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in its goal to bridge the gap and strengthen ties between Muslim countries.

The council also condemned “the interference of some countries in the internal affairs of Arab countries, or their attempts to occupy parts of their lands under various pretexts,” condemning Turkish intervention in Libya.

It praised the “sincere efforts of Muslim countries to reinforce unity,” and thanked Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for promoting joint Islamic action, and peace efforts around the world.

The chairman of the council, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, grand mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in his speech praised the role of the Kingdom in caring for the causes of Muslims, and working to establish unity.

The secretary-general of the MWL, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, stated: “From this Holy Land, and with this noble gathering, we praise King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their great Islamic and humanitarian efforts, especially in serving the Two Holy Mosques, the Holy Qur’an, Sunnah, their advocacy of Islamic and just causes, and confronting extremism and terrorism.

He revealed that the crown prince was behind the concept of the “Holy Makkah Document,” and its sponsor in all phases.

Al-Issa stated that the council would hand out two awards. Its own award would be “annual, aimed at rewarding the Muslim scholar who rendered great services to the Ummah, and was distinguished in his jurisprudence and capacity to meet new challenges, while having enlightened thinking.” The winner will receive a medal and SR500,000.

He also noted the launching of the “Holy Makkah Document” award, which will be granted to individuals and institutions who have promoted the document on a global scale, or prepared a research study on it. The award will also be a medal and SR500,000.

The secretary-general also announced the increase in numbers of members of the Jurisprudence Academy to accommodate leading scholars of the Islamic Ummah, taking into account their prominent scientific qualifications, in line with the regulations of the MWL.

Vanguard

