MURIC: Buhari’s daughter flying private jet, message to lazy female Nigerians

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has thrown its weight behind Hanan Buhari use of the presidential jet, claiming it sends a strong message to Nigerian girl-child to eschew laziness.

MURIC was responding to the recent social media criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan use of the presidential jet on her trip to Bauchi.

Hanan was invited by the Emir of Bauchi as a photographer to cover his durbar event and other tourist attractions in the state.

Ishaq Akintola, the MURIC director in a statement made available to the media said; “President Buhari should not be guillotined for permitting her daughter’s use of the jet.

“After all, it was not for any frivolous jamboree like shopping in Dubai. We may want to ignore the excesses of past landlords of Aso Rock to justify PMB’s action,” he said.

Akintola condemned critics who he referred as “wailers” stating Hanan’s invitation to Bauchi is not a private affair.

“Are we to assume that our system no longer recognises the traditional institution? If so, why do governors still appoint Emirs, Obis and Obas? If the law of the land still recognises traditional rulers, Hanan’s invitation to Bauchi cannot be rightly described as a private affair,”

Without sparing the Nigerian female youths who joined in condemning Hanan, Akintola continued; “Besides, that function passed a strong message to Nigerian youths, especially the Nigerian girl-child. It poses a challenge to them to eschew laziness.

“More importantly, it underlines the significance and relevance of every aspect of human knowledge. This is a very important message wailers missed.”

He also extended his lashes to Nigerian politicians who he claimed are “trying to draw the attention of Nigerians away from PMB’s monumental achievements simply because they were merely looking for the president’s faults.”

