…says no going back until justice is done

By Chinedu Adonu

COALITION of Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, in Enugu State, weekend reaffirmed its stand on 14 days ultimatum given to state government to release the suspects accused of murdering head nurse of Nueropsychiatric hospital, Enugu, Mrs Maria Amadi.

In a statement signed by convener of the group, Comr, Igboke Onyebuchi, disclosed that the group’s intent was to ensuring ideals of democracy and social justice is entrenched in governance at all level, saying “no going back until justice is done to the three suspects”.

“The coalition of civil society organisation request the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to take action on various Police report at his disposal or facilitate a meeting to allow some neutral parties who poses genuine information that will enable him form an unbiased opinion as failure will surely compel them to embark on a peaceful protest at the end of the two weeks ultimatum. Both the families and communities of this individuals unlawfully detained are already mobilized for the proposed protest.

“We reiterate and express our dissatisfaction on the continuous detention of Three initial accused suspects with the murder of late Mrs Maria Amadi of Neuropsychiatric hospital Enugu. Why we sympathize with the family of decease. We equally maintain our resolved to occupy the street till Justice is done by Enugu State Government.

“The Governor should give the 5 Million Naira reward to the person who released the information leading to the arrest of the actual culprit. It was confirmed that about 15 persons was arrested in course of the primary investigation stage and later as God may have the real culprits 3 of them was later apprehended and they made a voluntary confessionary statement how 4 of their gang members who have been involved in series of armed robberies in Trans-Ekulu axis.

“They namely Chidiebere Ochi, Uchenna Onuorah and Amadi Ekwo murdered the late Mrs Maria Amadi who likely thought was carrying bag with reasonable amount of money owing that the diseased husbands is an unregistered money lender.

“In view of the apprehension of the 3 real suspects that owned up to killing of late Maria Amadi the Nigeria Police Legal department head quarters and investigation department of federal Anti-Robbery Squared wrote reports date 28th Nov,2019. To the Enugu State government through the Office of the Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Enugu State and Office the Chief Judge of Enugu State was equally copied.

“The report from Commissioner Of Police Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Criminal Intelligence & Investigation Dept (FCIID), the Nigerian Police Force Kafaru Tinubu House, Force Headquarters, Abuja reads as follows;

investigation and prosecution of cases NO.E/333C/2019B/W; inspector general of Police VS Chidiebere Ochi & 2 others.

“I refer to the Commissioner of Police; Federal SARS let.no. CR:31000/X/FHQ/ABJ/FSARS/T1.1/VOL56/135 dated 10th July,2019,signal No.CR:3100/X/FHQ/ABJ/FEDSARS/T.1/VOL.10/67 dated 10th July,2019 and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dept of Criminal Investigation,Enugu State Command let.no CR:3000/ENS/X/VOL.4/101 dated 12th July,2019 respectively (all attached),and wish to inform you that a careful perusal of the comprehensive case file forwarded to this office through the Commissioner of Police FSARS let.no.CB: 3514/X/FHQ/FSARS/ABJ/T1/VOL.4/35 dated 27th Sept,2019.

“For vetting and legal advice, it was revealed that there is enough evidence to establish prima facie case of Armed Robbery and Murder respectively against the three other suspects subsequently arrested namely: (i) Chidiebere Ochi male,(ii) Amandi Ekwo male a.k.a Pharoh & (iii) Uchenna Onuora male a.k.a Amingo arising from but not limited to their voluntary confessions.

“On the other hand, neither of them claimed to have known or in any manner attempted to implicate any of the Defendants already standing trial for the murder of Late Dr. Maria Amadi before the High Court of Enugu State in Charge No.E/165c/2019 B/W; The State VS Ruth Buso Maduka & 2 Ors, hence the above underlined separate charge dated the 18th day of October, 2019 was filed against them and presently assigned to Enugu High Court No.5, sitting at Enugu (both charges are also attached). In the circumstance, these facts need to be brought to the knowledge of the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP),Enugu State to enable them consider terminating the prosecution of the defendants earlier mentioned”, the statement reads.

