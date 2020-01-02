Murder of Enugu Nurse: CSOs give Govt two weeks ultimatum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo – Enugu

A coalition of Civil Society Groups in Enugu State has waded into the controversies surrounding the murder of late Mrs. Maria Amadi, former head, nursing services, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu.

The health officer was shot dead late last year, after which three of her colleagues in the hospital were charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

Police investigations, however, led to the arrest and arraignment of three other suspects, who allegedly confessed to the crime.

The CSOs, however, said they found it curious that despite a memo to the Enugu State Attorney General from the police hierarchy seeking a withdrawal of the charge against the deceased’s colleagues, the state government has failed to comply with the directive.

Convener of the coalition, Comrade Onyebuchi Igboke said if the government fails to withdraw the charges against the detained three staff of the hospital, they would be left with no option than to embark on a protest.

Igboke said it was confirmed that about 15 persons were arrested on the course of the primary investigations but three culprits made voluntary confessionary statements.

“In view of the apprehension of the three suspects that owned up to the killing of late Maria Amadi, the Nigeria Police Legal department headquarters and investigation department of federal Anti-

Robbery Squared wrote reports dated 28th November 2019 to the Enugu State government through the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Enugu State and Office the Chief Judge of Enugu State was equally copied.

“On the other hand, neither of them claimed to have known or in any manner attempted to

implicate any of the Defendant’s already standing trial for the murder of Late Dr. Maria Amadi before the High Court of Enugu State.

“Enugu State Government Should make public why they still kept the earlier accused in detention even when the Police who are legally responsible in apprehending and investigation of crime have made their report available for necessary actions,” Igboke demanded.

Vanguard

