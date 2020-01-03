Murder: CSOs give Enugu Govt 14 days ultimatum to free alleged culprits

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu – Enugu

Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Enugu State has given the Enugu state government 14 days ultimatum to release the three persons initially accused of the murder of the former head of nursing services, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, late Mrs Maria Amadi.

Recall that health officer was shot dead late last year, after which three of her colleagues in the hospital were charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

However, the police continued investigations contributed to the arrest and arraignment of three other suspects, who were said to have confessed to the crime.

Following the development, the CSOs regretted that despite a memo to Enugu State Attorney General from the police hierarchy seeking a withdrawal of the charge against the deceased’s colleagues, the government had failed to free them.

Addressing journalists in Enugu, the convener of the CSO’s coalition, Comrade Igboke Onyebuchi warned that if the government failed to withdraw the charges, they would be left with no option than to embark on a protest.

He confirmed that about 15 persons were arrested on the course of the primary investigations and later, the real culprits, 3 of them, were apprehended and they made a voluntary confessionary statement how they; Chidiebere Ochi, Uchenna Onuorah and Amadi Ekwo murdered the late Mrs Maria Amadi, who they likely thought was carrying bag with reasonable of money.

“In view of the apprehension of the 3 real suspects that owned up to the killing of late Maria Amadi, the Nigeria Police Legal department Headquarters and investigation department of federal Anti-Robbery Squared wrote reports dated 28th Nov, 2019 to the Enugu State government through the Office of the Attorney General and Hon. Commissioner for Justice, Enugu State and the Office of the Chief Judge of Enugu State was equally copied.”

In a copy of the documents given to Vanguard, Igboke quoted the report written through the Commissioner of Police FSARS, let.no.CB: 3514/X/FHQ/FSARS/ABJ/T1/VOL.4/35 dated 27th Sept 2019 thus: “it was revealed that there is enough evidence to establish a prima facie case of Armed Robbery and Murder respectively against the three other suspects subsequently arrested namely: Chidiebere Ochi male, Amandi Ekwo male a.k.a Pharaoh and Uchenna Onuora male a.k.a Amingo arising from but not limited to their voluntary confessions.

“On the other hand, neither of them claimed to have known or in any manner attempted to implicate any of the Defendants already standing trial for the murder of Late Dr. Maria Amadi before the High Court of Enugu State in Charge No.E/165c/2019 B/W, hence the above underlined separate charge dated the 18th day of October, 2019 was filed against them and presently assigned to Enugu High Court No. 5, sitting at Enugu.”

“Enugu State Government Should make public why they still kept the earlier accused in detention even when the Police who are legally responsible in apprehending and investigation of crime have made their report available for necessary actions.”

He vowed that “We the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations are giving Enugu State 2 weeks ultimatum to either make available their reason of continuous detention of this innocent persons even after the real culprit has been apprehended or we embark on a peaceful protest as injury to one remains injury to all.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

