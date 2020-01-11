MTN Nigeria ends ‘Pulse Invasion’ for 2019 with UNIBEN as final host

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Following its steady commitment towards developing Nigerian students for the business world leveraging entertainment, MTN Nigeria has concluded its lineup for 2019 ‘Pulse Campus Invasion’, an initiative specifically designed to cater to youths. The year’s ‘Invasion’ ended with five days of fun and excitement at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Campus in Benin, Edo State.

The invasion kicked off with games, quizzes and other thrilling activities at the sales village located in the basement car park of UNIBEN. Two days after, students were treated to motivational speeches by some of Nigeria’s accomplished entrepreneurs, including award-winning photographer and publisher, Style Mania Magazine, Kelechi Amadi-Obi; life coach and managing consultant, EdgeEcution, Steve Harris and mental health awareness advocate and graphologist, Oladipupo Macjob.

The speakers shared thought-provoking insights into their careers and the necessities for success in life and business. Nigerian music stars, multiple award-winning DJ and music producer, Sodamola Oluseye ‘DJ Spinall’ Desmond, and hype man, Kunle ‘Shody’ Oshodi-Glover, thrilled the students with scintillating performances at the Hall 2 Car park.

Speaking on the initiative, Rahul De, Chief marketing officer, MTN Nigeria said, “We have found a way to reach millions of young Nigerians in their language with the Pulse offering as well as with the Pulse Invasion series. As with previous years, we aimed to infuse entertainment and entrepreneurship into a holistic experience for the students during the invasion.

The experience was sealed with an enlightening customer forum that allowed students and customers to share their concerns and user experience on the MTN network for feedback by officials of the company.

