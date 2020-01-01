Kindly Share This Story:



Jose Mourinho says he “clearly deserved” his yellow card during Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

It could barely have been a worse start to 2020 for Mourinho‘s men, who lost another opportunity to close the gap on the top four and saw Harry Kane limp off with a hamstring injury which could rule him out for a number of weeks.

A third league defeat of Mourinho’s reign leaves them six points adrift of Chelsea in fourth place and after an initial surge under the Portuguese, Spurs are back to playing the standard of football which cost Mauricio Pochettino his job.

Mourinho was seen going to speak to members of Southampton’s coaching staff late on in the match and was subsequently shown a yellow card by Mike Dean.

On his yellow card, Mourinho told BT Sport: “I was rude. But I was rude with an idiot. I clearly deserved the yellow card. I had bad words with the guy.”

On the transfer window, Mourinho added: “Come on, we need time to work. We need what we are not having. We need to focus on what we have. We are not looking to be the kings of the market. We are going to work.

ALSO READ: Man Utd suffer fresh Pogba injury setback

“We see the bad result today which is the continuity of the last year. For 12 months, it has been very difficult to get results away from home. It is difficult. The work is not about buying, it is about working with the players on the pitch. It is something that is very difficult for us because we have no time to do it.”

On the match itself, Mourinho continued: “It was quite a strange game. We had no problems defensively. They didn’t create great problems. They scored one goal. Danny Ings did well. We were in control apart from that.

“We didn’t create much but enough to score. They stopped the game and defended well. The centre-backs gave a hard game to our attacking players who were aggressive and didn’t make mistakes.

“In the last part of the game without Harry Kane and another striker, without Son, we were limited in our options. I feel it is too harsh the result but it is what it is.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: