Mourinho ‘not jealous’ of Liverpool, Man City’s squad depth

Kindly Share This Story:

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho claims he is “not jealous” of Liverpool and Manchester City despite their squad depth.

Liverpool are 14 points clear of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s men look on course to secure the title after Pep Guardiola’s side pipped them last term.

Tottenham are currently languishing in eighth position in the table, nine points off fourth-placed Chelsea and a whopping 17 points adrift of second-placed City.

Mourinho doesn’t think Spurs’ squad is comparable to Liverpool and City’s despite reaching the Champions League final last season.

“Come on, it is what it is. We cannot have a squad like some other teams. It’s not us,” Mourinho said.

“I was watching Man City against Aston Villa and I looked to the bench Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Nicolas Otamendi. You know?

“Liverpool, you see the team, you see the bench. And they have injured Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Naby Keita, Fabinho.

“I’m not jealous, I have an amazing job, but they are different jobs. This is a different club.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: