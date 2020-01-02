Motorists sabotaging toll cashless policy – Lagos govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government said on Thursday it has discovered moves by some motorists to deliberately sabotage the new cashless policy for toll payments at Lekki/ Ikoyi Link bridge toll- plaza which commenced operation on New Year Day.

The state governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, had in a New Year broadcast, revealed that his administration would be pursuing audacious developmental programmes this year with a renewed focus on waterways and rail transportation.

The state government warned perpetrators of such an act to desist from the corrupt practices, saying it would not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law on any motorists that try to frustrate any effort aimed at improving traffic movements in that axis.

The state government had last year announced that it would go cashless on toll payments effective from January 1, 2020, due to huge traffic gridlock in that axis.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who personally monitored the cashless toll payments alongside the Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company Limited, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, stressed the need for motorists to comply with the new system in order to achieve the desired goal.

He said the new cashless policy was geared towards reducing traffic gridlock associated with the cash payments regime and ease traffic movement along the corridor.

According to Oladeinde, the new cashless arrangement has brought significant improvement in the vehicular movement at the toll plaza compared to the previous system.

He said: “There is the need to educate the residents and motorists on the need to imbibe the new system through compliance because of its advantage of a free flow of traffic.

“Some motorists are bent on deliberately sabotaging the new policy for their selfish gains, as some of them (motorists) made photocopies of their payment vouchers for multiple uses.

“I just want to appeal to Lagosians to embrace this new initiative introduced by this government as it would help us improve traffic movements along the corridor. Any form of criminality or corrupt practices such as photocopying of payment vouchers or similar vices will not be condoned as such would be treated as a criminal case when caught.’’

