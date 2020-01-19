Most Nollywood actors sleep with sugar mummies — Uche Maduagwu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu known for his unpopular comments on the lives of his colleagues in the limelight, has landed another heavy punch on their chins, this time, saying majority of actors in Nollywood sleep with sugar mummies to live big.

He asserted that there’s no money in the movie industry and the only way for the actors to keep up is to sleep around for money.

Hear him, “#Nollywood actors sleep with sugar mummy to live big. #Truth is, there is no money in this movie industry, everyone is just packaging. I get up to twenty nude pictures from wealthy sugar mummies on a daily basis, asking to date me and for sex, but as the biggest actor in Naija that has ever gotten the attention of @chrissyteigen in #Hollywood, I have made up my mind never to sleep with a married woman for money. I don’t want to mention names but more than 85% of popular male actors in our movie industry sleep with rich sugar mummies in Lagos and Abuja to maintain their affluent lifestyles. There is a particular actor in this industry that has even slept with his girlfriend’s mum – all because of money” he posted on his Instagram page.

Uche Maduagwu has become rather popular for his unpopular comments on the lives of entertainment stars. Whether to be taken seriously or not, no one knows the workings of a place better than an insider and Maduagwu is an insider who may know a thing or two about the industry he feeds from.

Vanguard

