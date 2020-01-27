Moles undermining government’s efforts on security – Niger governor

Kindly Share This Story:

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, said on Monday some moles in the state divulged government classified information on security issues to bandits resulting in attacks on some local government areas in the state.

The governor disclosed this at a press conference put together on the recent directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Nigerian Air Force to tackle suspected bandits’ hideouts in the state.

He said the President’s order was supposed to be confidential but some people leaked the information to the bandits ahead of the operation.

Bello said: “The bandits have informants everywhere; even in this room we are gathered.

“This is a fact that we must accept, although disturbing we must accept it.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army troops deal deadly blow to Boko Haram

“When the President gave such orders it was supposed to be confidential but some people have politicised it now to serve their political interest or indirectly informing the bandits of the government plan.

“Therefore, it will not be out of place to call for this press briefing to inform the public on the situation.”

He alleged that the bandits operate with the assistance of some people within and outside the government.

“Recently somebody exposed my report on how to use vigilante to assist the security agencies.

“I believe that the Department of State Services has commenced investigation on how to fish out the person,” the governor added.

He said the state government had been providing logistics such as vehicles to support various operations by security agencies and the vigilante toward ending the menace of bandits in the state. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: