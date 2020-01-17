Missing Ondo child: Magistrate bars journalists from court, remands Prophet in prison

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

A Chief Magistrate in Akure, Ondo State, Charity Adeyanju on Friday barred journalists from covering the ongoing trial of a Prophet Babatunde Alfa standing trial over the case of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole who went missing in his church in November 2019.

Prophet Babatunde Alfa is the founder of the Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure.

His church headquarters was set ablaze by irate youths in the town about three weeks ago following the mysterious disappearance of the boy in the church during Sunday service.

Chief magistrate Adeyanju of Court 2 of the Oke-Eda Magistrates’ Court ordered all journalists already seated in the courtroom to vacate their seats without any reason.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Uloh Goodluck had earlier before the court sitting ordered the seated journalists to vacate their seats.

When journalists didn’t answer him, the prosecutor approaches the Magistrate Adeyanju in her chamber and convince her on his earlier stance.

Immediately Magistrate Adeyanju who walked into the courtroom she ordered all journalists in the courtroom to vacate their seats.

Few minutes after journalists left the courtroom, Prophet Babatunde was brought into the court premises alongside six workers of his church amidst heavy security.

Magistrate Adeyanju who gave no reason for sending journalists out of the court however ordered that Prophet Babatunde should remain at the Olokuta Correctional Facility till February 5, 2020, pending the hearing of the legal advise from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

With the Magistrate’s order, Prophet Alfa will continue to be in detention of Olokuta Correctional Service facility in Akure pending the issuance of hearing notice.

Alfa was charged alongside six others on six counts of felony, conspiracy, and kidnapping.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: