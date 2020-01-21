MISSING BOY IN ONDO CHURCH: Police arraign confessed kidnapper

Kindly Share This Story:

As NUJ protests harassment of journalists covering trial

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—The Ondo State Police Command, yesterday, arraigned Chibuzor Elike, the self-proclaimed kidnapper of the one-year-old Kolawole Gold, who went missing at the Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, last year.

Elike allegedly threatened the wife of Sotitobire’s Founder, Bisola Alfa, through a text message, claiming the boy was with him and demanded N800,000 ransom for his release.

The 36-year-old suspect was said to have committed the offence on December 14, 2019 at about 11:30 pm off Oda Road, Akure, when he vowed to kill the boy if the ransom was not paid.

The three counts against him contravene Sections 509, 406 and 407 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The Prosecuting Police Officer, Adeoye Adesegun, told the court that he had five witnesses and prayed the court to remand the accused as well as adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file.

The Defence Counsel, Isaac Adubazi, however, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, promising a credible and reliable surety.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mayomi Olanipekun, ordered that the defendant be remanded at Olokuta Correctional Service pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, and adjourned the matter till February 20, 2020.

NUJ protests harassment of journalists covering trial

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ondo State Council has petitioned the Chief Judge of the state and the Police Commissioner over alleged harassment and humiliation of some of its members at the ongoing trial of the General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Centre.

The union described as uncivilised and unprofessional for a Police prosecutor and a magistrate to humiliate pressmen, who were in an open court to discharge their lawful duties.

