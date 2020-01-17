Breaking News
Ministry of Education not recruiting – Adamu

On 9:28 pmIn Newsby
Education Minister expresses concern over human trafficking
Adamu

Joseph Erunke – Abuja

THE Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Friday, dismissed reports in some quarters that his ministry was recruiting personnel.

The minister told journalists in his office that the report was false.

He urged Nigerians to disregard reports that the ministry was employing graduate teachers into its schools.

Adamu said: “The ministry cannot and does not employ any officer above grade level six (GL.06). It is the exclusive preserve of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to do so.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the last time the Federal Civil Service Commission recruited teachers for the Nations Unity Schools was in 2018.”

Explaining the rationale for the briefing, the minister said some fraudsters have opened websites advertising for recruitment into the ministry, adding that it is a complete scam and members of the public should avoid being victims.

He added: “Whenever recruitment is to be done into the ministry, the Federal Civil Service Commission will advertise through its mechanism, following all due processes before posting successful officers to the ministry.”

 

