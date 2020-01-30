Minister tasks health workers on challenges in health sector

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Health, Dr Osaghie Ehanire, has urged health workers in the country to rededicate themselves towards tackling challenges in the health sector.

Ehanire made the call at the National Executive Council meeting of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), on Thursday in Abuja.

The theme of the meeting was: “Implementation of the National Health Act (NHA): The Bedrock for improving the Nigerian Health Sector (NHS).’’

The minister also urged health workers to join hands with government in tackling challenges in the health sector.

“The efforts should not be left alone to the Ministry of Health or government, it should be a collective one,’’ he said.

Speaking on the outbreak of Lassa fever in the country, Ehanire said that there had been improvements in management of the disease in the country.

President of the Senate, Mr Ahmed Lawan, assured that the National Assembly would collaborate with the Ministry to ensure immediate implementation of NHA.

Lawan, represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, urged Nigerian doctors to work hard towards enhanced service delivery.

He commended NARD for being consistent in holding its NEC meeting which was aimed at improving the health sector.

Dr Osahon Enabulele, President of Commonwealth Medical Association, in his speech said the implementation of NHA would lead to substantial improvement in health sector and ensure the health rights of Nigerians.

Enabulele added that the implementation would also help to improve financing of health care services towards achieving universal health coverage.

“It will regulate, standardise the quality of health infrastructure and service.

“Human health resources are still major issues and now we have the issue of violence.

“We still have other challenges like lack of political commitment, poor funding, poor budgetary allocation and poor regulations,’’ he said.

Dr Aliyu Sokomba, NARD President, noted that health practitioners have been faced with challenges, especially the implementation of the NHA which resulted in poor health facilities.

He called on stakeholders to see to the actualisation of healthcare workers benefits from life assurance scheme.

“We hope that this meeting will be impactful which will herald the implementation of the National Health Act,” he said.

