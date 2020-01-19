Minister seeks Private Sector’s collaboration on Methanol fuel production

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has called on the private sector to collaborate with the Federal Government in the production of methanol fuels in Nigeria. The call was contained in a statement issued by Abdulganiyu Aminu, the ministry’s spokesman, on Sunday in Abuja. The minister made the call during the South-East sensitisation on the implementation of the National Policy on Methanol Fuel Production Technology, held in Umuahia, Abia.

READ ALSO:

“The essence of the sensitisation is to make Nigerians understand and appreciate the enormous benefits of introducing methanol in the country.

“Methanol will help create jobs and wealth for individuals and the nation. “The policy offers an opportunity to better utilize our enormous natural gas resource,” Onu said.

He noted that the world was gradually reducing its reliance on crude oil, with emphasis being placed on cleaner and renewable energy.

According to him, producing methanol would significantly increase gas utilization and reduce gas flaring in Nigeria.

“Methanol production would help to grow the chemical industry and provide clean energy for cooking and serve as replacement for diesel,” Onu added.

The minister, therefore, urged stakeholders in the South-East to embrace the innovation and collaborate with the federal government to ensure full implementation of the policy.

Kindly Share This Story: