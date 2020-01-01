Minimum Wage: We are willing to pay but… ― Oyetola

Kindly Share This Story:

…As state inaugurates committee on implementation

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, said his administration is willing to pay the new minimum wage but the state would have to double it Internally Generated Revenue to meet the funding.

He disclosed while inaugurating a committee to work out the modalities for the implementation of the minimum wage for all workers in the state in his office.

He also assured that nothing would make him discontinue payment of full workers’ salaries as and when due, adding that the workers’ welfare is very important to his administration.

Oyetola urged the committee, to ensure that it arrived at a reasonable amount of increment that would not be capable of stopping the government from paying salaries as and when due.

While commending labour leaders in the state for cooperating with his administration last year, he said his government would work through the committee to arrive at a soft landing that would be pleasing to both workers and government.

He said, “I thank the leadership of labour for their level of cooperation in the last one year. You made my transition from Chief of Staff to Governor very simple. The welfare of workers is very important to me. That’s why we pay their salaries promptly and in full.

“We’re committed to paying the new minimum wage. But we need to now double up our IGR. It is very important to collectively drive the IGR because it is the only source for payment of the minimum wage.

“Thank God we’ve spent one year without rancour, no strike. We’ll work together to have a safe landing that will be acceptable to the two parties. I’m delighted to see this committee being inaugurated.”

Earlier in his address, the Head of Service, Dr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, commended the governor for putting an end to the suffering of the civil servants in The State of Osun.

“In line with the common tradition of labour, it’s important that whenever there is a new minimum wage it is important that it is renegotiated. That is why a committee to work out implementation of the minimum wage is being inaugurated today,” Oyebade added.

In his reaction, the Chairman, Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Comrade Bayo Adejumo, assured that the labour leaders would cooperate with the government to avoid a “war-war type” of negotiation.

“Our amiable Governor is not new to labour and he is not new to negotiation. He has been handling labour matters in the last nine years, particularly in the area of negotiation. We enjoyed good support and disposition from him. This accounts for the kind of rapport we have with him. It also accounts for the support we gave to his candidature.

“Today we are happy that we have no regret supporting his emergence. Most of the agreements we entered during the time are being implemented now by his administration.

“While commending you for prompt payment of salaries in full, we assure you that this negotiation will not be a war type. We will apply scientific negotiation in a very conducive manner. We have absolute confidence in your leadership,” Adejumo said.

Included in the committee which would be chaired by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Charles Akinola, are the Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade; Hon. Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji; Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Olalekan Yinusa; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Oluwafemi Akande; Commissioner for Human Resources and Capacity Building, Mrs Giwa Lateefah Abiodun; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs Bimpe Ogunlumade; and the State Accountant General, Mr Sunday Igbaroola.

The labour leaders in the committee are the Chairman, Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Comrade Bayo Adejumo; Secretary JNC, Comrade Richard Oyegbemi; Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Sunday Adekomi; Secretary, NLC, Comrade Rufus Adeyemi; Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Adebowale Adekola; Secretary (TUC), Comrade Akin Olatunbosun; Chairman ASCSN, Comrade Dauda Adeyemi; his Secretary Comrade Jide Akinlami.

Others are Comrade Lasun Akindele, Chairman, Council II; Comrade Bimbo Arapasopo, Secretary, Council II; Comrade Gbenga Oyebode, Chairman, Council III; Comrade Adeniyi S.M. Secretary, Council III; Comrade Amuda Wakeel Alade, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT); Comrade Adedeji Adeyeye, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE); Comrade John Ugoro, NULGE Secretary; and Comrade Salam Kayode, Secretary, NUT.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

