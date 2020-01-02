Minimum wage: Sanwo-Olu approves payment of 3 months arrears to workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured public servants that the state government has concluded plans to pay three-month arrears of the new minimum wage, the implementation of which took off in November 2019.

Speaking, on Thursday, at the 2020 Annual First Working Day Thanksgiving for Public Servants in the State, Sanwo-Olu, through, his Deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat, stated that the gesture was in recognition of the significant contributions and commitment of the public service to the realization of the goals and aspirations of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

According to him, “We do this because we know this is the best public service in the country. The skill is there and the capability to deliver.”

While promising that the state government is committed to the completion of some major projects like the Blue Line Rail, Red Line, and the Bus Rapid Transit; which will have a multiplier effect on the wellbeing of the citizens, the deputy governor solicited the continued support and cooperation of the public servants to deliver on the projects.

He stressed that in line with the present administration’s commitment to better the lots of residents, the state government has increased budgetary provisions to Works and Infrastructure, Health and Education adding that “if Lagos gets everything right, Nigeria will get it right.”

Noting the importance and strategic position of Lagos and Nigeria in the socio-economic and political development in Africa, he urged public servants to do the right thing, work hard and pray.

According to the governor, “If Lagos don’t do well, Nigeria will not do well and if Lagos do well, Nigeria will do. We are the key to the success of Nigeria and Nigeria is the faith of the Black race. So, we must be upright, do the right thing; obey traffic rules and other regulations”

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola disclosed that in consonance with the new Minimum Wage Act, the state Governor, Mr. Sanwo-Olu has approved the payment of additional three months’ salary arrears to state public servants.

He stated that the acknowledgment of the pivotal role of the public servants in the implementation of the T.H.E.M.E.S was responsible for the payment of the three months arrears.

The Head of Service declared that the state government had prioritized the continuous and sustained training based on robust learning and development policy, budgetary provision and staff welfare-oriented policies.

He urged workers to also improve the quality of service delivery and uphold the long-standing traditions of the public service namely the ethics and ethos of discipline, honesty, integrity, and transparency.

According to Muru-Okunola, “In moving ahead towards successfully taking Lagos State closer to our shared vision of a cleaner, smarter and more habitable city through the highest standards of quality service delivery, it is imperative that we all recognize the critical importance of updating our knowledge, skills, and competences.”

In their exhortations, the Islamic and Christian clerics charged public servants to do something good in the New Year and be more dedicated to their duties.

The highlight of the event was the offering of prayers for the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the State Executive Council, and the State Public Service in general.

