Minimum Wage: Pay pending salary or no negotiation ― NLC tells Nasarawa govt

By David Odama – Lafia

Organised Labour in Nasarawa state on Monday threatened to boycott the inauguration of a committee set up for the new minimum wage unless pending arrears of promotion, salaries and pension owed workers in the state were cleared.

This is even as the inauguration of the MinimumWage committee slated for January 6th was suspended by the state government.

Speaking on phone shortly after the aborted inauguration, the State’s NLC chairman, comrade Yusuf Sarki Iya told vanguard that the state government was still hanging the issue of minimum wage in Nasarawa state.

“We were invited for the inauguration of the minimum wage committee today Monday only to be told by the state head of service that the inauguration has been put on hold. Our concern is the implementation of the pending promotion, salary arrears and pension before discussing the minimum wage.

The chairman who disclosed that labour in the state has made it clear to the government that if the pending issue were not addressed, the union will not honour any invitation for discussion on the minimum wage, wonder where the issue on ground will be channelled into.

“We have been waiting patiently for the government, the NLC in the state will not see industrial action as an option, but will not hesitate to engage the government when it becomes imperative,” Iya declared.

Reacting when contacted, state Head of Service, Nicholas Abari Aboki denied knowledge about the wage committee inauguration, saying that he was surprised when the organised labour stormed his office for the ceremony.

On the issue of pending promotion, salaries and pension arrears, the HOS declined comment maintaining that he must get clearance from his principal before commenting on the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

