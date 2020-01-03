Military releases suspected bandits to Kaduna govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Ben Agande

At least seven suspected bandits freed by the military were on Friday handed over to the Kaduna State government.

The exercise was carried out by a tri-service operation organised by the Defence Headquarters to check activities of bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state.

The suspects were arrested at the Kuyeri mountain area of the Kagarko local government area of the state early this week.

They were apprehended during an operation carried out by security agents in the area and were suspected to be bandits. But after a thorough investigation, they were left off the hook.

The Sector Commander ll of Operation Thunder Strike, Flight Lt. Kabir Ladan, handed over the men to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The commander said: “They (suspects) were investigated after they were apprehended and we found out they are innocent. This is the reason we are now handing them over to the state government.

Aruwan commended the military and other security agencies for a good job in the state.

He said no weapons were found in the suspects’ possession and they also had no criminal records.

The commissioner urged the freed persons to be good citizens as they returned back to society.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: