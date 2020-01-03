Military frees 7 suspected bandits in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

The tri-service operation organised by the defence Defence Headquarters code-named Operation Thunder on Friday handed over seven arrested suspected ‎bandits to Kaduna State Government after finding them to be innocent.

The seven suspects were arrested at Kuyeri mountain area of Kagarko Local Government Area of the State early this week.

The freed persons were apprehended during an operation carried out in the area and were suspected to be bandits but after a thorough investigation, they were found not guilty.

They were handed over to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan by sector Commander ll of Operation Thunderstrike Flight Lieutenant Kabir Ladan.

The Commander said “they were investigated after they were apprehended and we found out they are innocent which is why we are now handing them over to the State government”

The state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan commended the military and other security agencies for a good job in the state.

He said no weapons were found in the suspects’ possession and they also had no criminal records.

The Commissioner urged the freed persons to be good citizens as they returned back to society.

‎Overseer of Jere Chiefdom, Alhaji Abdullahi Daniya who received the freed persons on behalf of the Chiefdom called on them to be good citizens as he commended the army and the government for releasing the people after finding out they were innocent.

