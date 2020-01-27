‘Military committed to ending terrorism’

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has applauded Nigeria’s military and Service Chiefs for displaying unwavering commitment to end insurgency.

The coalition made this known at a press conference on Monday on “the war against terrorism and the laudable efforts of the Nigerian military in the preservation of the territorial integrity against Boko Haram and other militant groups”.

In a statement signed by National Coordinator, Gabriel Onoja, CATE commended President Muhammadu Buhari under whose leadership the military recorded tremendous gains in the fight against terrorism.

The troops’ doggedness and high fighting spirit, committed with the onerous task of keeping Nigeria safe and secured within the ambit particularly impressed the group.

CATE, therefore, said it is “proud of the great exploits of the Nigerian troops for the numerous sacrifices they have made in the pursuant of peace all over the country”.

The coalition further hailed the Service Chiefs for the provision of sound strategic and policy direction for implementation in the war against terrorism.

CATE, thus, expressed “unalloyed confidence in the President Buhari, the Service Chiefs, as well as the officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Read full statement below:

As a first, the Coalition against Terrorism and Extremism in Nigeria wishes to use this medium to commend President Muhammadu Buhari, under whose leadership the Nigerian Military has been able to record tremendous gains in the fight against terrorism.

This fact was evident in the quality of appointments in this critical sector that has seen to the injection of renewed vigour and commitment in the quest towards preserving the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The Coalition against terrorism and extremism must not fail to appreciate the doggedness and high fighting sprits of our loyal and gallant troops in the theatre of operations in North-East Nigeria with the way and manner they have carried on with the war against terrorism even though the Boko Haram group have been receiving external support from countries and individuals against the interest of Nigeria.

Our fighting troops have remained committed and have carried on with the onerous task of keeping Nigeria safe and secured within the ambits of the rules of engagement in warfare.

We wish to state that there are abounding examples of how our fighting troops have come to the rescue of unarmed women and children, as well as elderly Nigerians, who have been affected in one way or the other by the crisis in North-East Nigeria.

A good example is the foiling of an attempt by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group to carry out a suicide bombing attack in an Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) camp in Gwoza, Borno State, which would have left no fewer than 10,000 women and children dead.

This example is indeed one out of the numerous foiled suicide bombing attempts of the Boko Haram/ISWAP group by the proactive Nigerian troops at the battlefront in North-East Nigeria.

The Coalition against terrorism and extremism is ever proud of the great exploits of the Nigerian troops for the numerous sacrifices they have made in the pursuant of peace all over the country. At this point, our vote of confidence in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the leadership of the Armed Forces, is revered and unflinching.

This is also cognizant of the ability of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to halt the vain seeking glory of decimated members of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group who are out to cause pandemonium in the polity through the instrument of propaganda.

The Coalition against terrorism and extremism lauds the resilience of the fighting troops in this onerous task. It wishes to encourage them to continue to give their best in the final push for the defeat of terrorism in Nigeria.

