MFM FC unable to break Nasarawa United’s resistance

Kindly Share This Story:



Tony Bolus’ unbeaten record at home improved to five matches as his team MFM FC could only settle for a 0-0 draw with struggling Nasarawa United at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on New Year’s Day.

Defender Joshua Akpudge was the standout player in MFM’s defence, battling away anything that came near him and clearing off the line from Anas Yusuf’s late attempt at goal in the game.

Both goalkeepers were also impressive and had a busy day. At the other end of the pitch, MFM’s Clement Ogwu was anonymous until the second half, while Adeniji Adewole and Akanni Elijah missed good chances to score.

Searching for the final drops in the tank, there were late surges in both directions, but still the defences held out as the game ended in a deadlock.

For Nasarawa United, they would have felt hard done not to pick three points as they created the better chances in the second-half through Anas and substitute Maigishiri Dauda.

If Wednesday’s events are anything to go by, this season could be one of the most unpredictable in a long time.

The result means MFM remain unbeaten at home this season, winning just two and drawing three, while Nasarawa United picked their second away draw this season.

ALSO READ: Solskjaer plays down rumours of Paul Pogba row

The Olukoya Boys also moved to seventh in the table, with 16 points from 10 games, while Nasarawa United moved away from 20th to 19th, having picked seven points from 11 games this season.

WHAT’S NEXT?

MFM play away to Rivers United on Sunday, January 5, while Nasarawa United are up against FC Ifeanyiubah at the Lafia City Stadium on same day.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: