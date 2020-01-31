Mercedes-Benz, number one luxury car brand for four years

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Set to rejuvenate product portfolio

2019 was the ninth consecutive record year for Mercedes-Benz, with growth of 1.3% to a total of 2,339,562units delivered worldwide. At the same time, Mercedes-Benz maintained its leading position among the luxury car brands for the fourth year in a row. In all three of its main markets – China, Germany and the USA – the Stuttgart-based brand with the three-pointed star surpassed the high levels of the previous year. China, Mercedes-Benz’s largest market, remained the main growth driver, with sales of 693,443 units representing an increase of 6.2% and a new record year. Last year’s model offensive with a total of more than ten new or revised models led to a significant boost in unit sales, particularly of Compact Cars and SUVs, and contributed to the overall sales growth.

Market leadership

In full year 2019, Mercedes-Benz maintained its market leadership in the luxury segment in markets including Germany, Great Britain, France, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Canada and South Africa.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG:”The ninth consecutive record year underscores once more the strong demand for Mercedes-Benz vehicles, even amidst far-reaching changes in the mobility landscape. In addition, Mercedes-Benz continues to be clearly the number one in the luxury market –this proves how valuable our brand is. 2019 was a year of great challenges for the automotive industry. The next two years will also be characterized more than ever by the transformation of our industry. In this challenging environment, we intend to further increase our unit sales and set the course for long-term competitiveness. With investments in new technologies and profitable sales growth, we are paving the way for Mercedes-Benz to lead the global luxury market as a pioneer of sustainable luxury also in an era of CO2-neutral mobility.”

READ ALSO:

Mercedes-Benz’s five largest markets last year were China, Germany and the USA followed by Great Britain and South Korea. The Stuttgart-based company with the three-pointed star finished the year with the highest annual unit sales in its history, as well as its best quarter ever (614,319 units, +3.2%). In the fourth quarter of 2019,

Mercedes-Benz sold for the first time more than 600,000 cars within a quarter. In the month of December,

205,968vehicles were sold and therefore the high prior-year level was almost achieved (-0.3%).

Britta Seeger, Member of the Boards of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Marketing and Sales:”In 2019, a particularly large number of customers in China, Germany and the USA decided in favour of a new vehicle from Mercedes-Benz: In each of these three major markets, we surpassed the high level of unit sales we achieved in the previous year. The ninth record year reflects, among other things, the success of our model offensive with Compact Cars and SUVs, which have delighted new and existing customers all over the world. We offer a broad product line-up with innovative technology and emotional design, which means we have the right vehicle for every customer.

This year, we want to further rejuvenate our product portfolio with more than ten new or revised models, including a specific focus on electrified models.”

Kindly Share This Story: