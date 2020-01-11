Men are only nice when they have not had sex with you – Yetunde Aderibigbe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful Yoruba actress, Yetunde Aderibigbe, who is fast becoming known for her boldness shook the social media table some days ago when she declared in an Instagram post that men are only nice to women when they have not tasted their honey pot.

She writes, “ Nobody is nicer than a guy who hasn’t had sex with you yet.” Of course not many of her followers concurred with her but it does appear the alluring, light-skinned diva was speaking from experience.

Yetunde is a woman who knows what she wants out of life and isn’t afraid to go after it with all the gusto she can muster. She once pointed out in an interview with Potpourri that she isn’t totally against marriage but would only give it a shot if it won’t be in the way of her dreams and aspirations to be who she wants to be.

Yetunde Aderibigbe’s journey into the make-believe world began in 2009 under a platform owned by Omogoriola Hassan (Neehas Production) where she was tutored for two years. She then took a break to have her child and returned later to continue her training only this time under Dele Ogundipe.

Over the years she has distinguished herself as a star of the future, featuring in many blockbusters movies. Some of those are First Blood by Kunle Afod; Sister Sister by Yemi Terry; My Experience and I; Ile Oge amongst others. On her own she has produced three movies, namely; Ohuntimofe, Omo Jabezzi, Borderline and her newest project tiled ‘My Love Story’.

Vanguard

