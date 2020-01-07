Medical expert gives recipe on how to stay healthy

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

A Paediatrician with the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta, Dr. Joyce Akinseinde has advised Nigerians to embrace fasting and regular walks to stay healthy.

Besides, she counselled them on the intake of a minimum of eight sachets of water in the harmattan season and less in other seasons per day.

Dr. Akinseinde, who gave the advice at the maiden thanksgiving and get-together of the community development area of Ogo – Oluwa-Ori-Osoko Community, said the incidence of sudden death can be reduced if regular blood pressure checks are undertaken.

“Our eating habit should be reexamined. Our intake of swallow should be the size of fisted hands with generous vegetables”.

“This is important because experience has shown that we cannot discourage our people from eating eba and fufu, among other carbohydrates,” the Doctor stated”.

Speaking on tackling diarrhoea in children, the medical practitioner advised mothers to have ORS readily available at home to replace lost water through watery stooling and vomiting.

While she educated mothers on self- preparation and administration of ORS, the Doctor added that resorting to medical consultation is advised.

Earlier in his admonition, the Chairman of Oba Community Development Council (CDC), housing over two hundred community development areas (CDA), Imam Seidu Olabode, lauded the Mr. Obajimi Oni led – executives for inaugurating the Elders/Peace committee.

He, however, advised the executives not to “behave like one former President who said the advice of his Special Advisers may not be binding on him”.

Olabode admonished that the executives to disregard name-calling if they want to continue to be impactful.

In his welcome address, the Ogo Oluwa Ori-Osoko Community Chairman, Mr. Obajimi Oni, said the recent grading of the community road would not have been possible without the cooperation of members.

He appealed to other members of the community who have been sitting on the fence to partake in their activities, “since this executive will also give accounts of its stewardship quarterly.”

