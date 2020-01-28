Medical doctor tests positive to Lassa Fever in Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

…As CSO Frown To Government’s Reactive Response

By Femi Bolaji

The Management of Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo has confirmed that a Medical Doctor who is an house officer has tested positive to Lassa Fever in the state.

Acting Head, Clinical Service of the Hospital, Dr Ahmed Jatau disclosed this to VANGUARD on Tuesday.

He explained that six suspected cases of Lassa Fever tested positive of which four death was recorded.

He noted that the affected medical doctor is currently undergoing treatment at Iruwa specialist hospital.

According to him, “we have sent 10 samples to NCDC which 6 of those were tested positive to Lassa Fever.

“Out of the six confirmed cases, four have died before their result came in.

“Out of the remaining two, one has been discharged while the other who is our own staff has been transferred to Iruwa specialist hospital for further treatment because we don’t have a dialysis unit here.

“The information from the specialist hospital is that he is doing well after the first dialysis session.

“We have also fumigated the house officers quarters against rodents.”

Meanwhile, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, in the State, Maigodiya Centre which has been in the fore front of sensitizing members of the public on how to prevent themselves from Lassa Fever has called on government to do more to prevent fatalities in recorded Lassa fever cases.

Director of the CSO, Aliyu Tukur noted that reactive response to yearly outbreak of the virus has led to recurrent fatalities, which he said could have been prevented if government was proactive.

He admonished government to combine massive sensitization of the public with provision of adequate health facilities to confirm and treat cases of Lassa Fever in the country.

