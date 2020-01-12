MC Oluomo wades into Lagos Island NURTW clash

Kindly Share This Story:

…Hands over suspects to the police, sues for peace

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Employers, NURTW, Lagos Branch, Alhaji Musliu Akinsanya has urged members on Lagos Island on the need to embrace peace at all-time in the interest of the state.

The plea became necessary following frequent clashes, particularly the latest among warring parties in which several lives and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the recent prompt intervention by Akinsanya to restore peace in the state union in Lagos has been commended by a union leader in the area, Alhaji Fatai Okoosi, alias, Ottun who also debunked allegation that the Chairman was biased against some group.

Okoosi, at a stakeholder’s event, held at the weekend, explained that after a security meeting with the state government and the Commissioner of Police, Akinsanya, popularly known as “MC Oluomo,” called a peace meeting of every stakeholder from Lagos Island where the matter was resolved and rested.

According to him at the meeting, MC Oluomo called on Alhaji Azeez Lawal aka Kunle Poly to reveal trouble makers from the area which he did. He also asked Alhaji Yusuf Aweniya, aka BOBO to also reveal trouble makers from his own faction before he handed accused persons to the police for further investigation.

Okoosi, simply, described the manner of intervention by Oluomo to resolve the crisis as, “Divine” sating, “the method was wisdom from God, given MC Oluomo to resolve the crisis.”

Collaborating Okoosi, another union leader, Alhaji Isiaka Emmanuel-Babanla, said that peace had since returned to NURTW in Lagos Island in the last five days after the peace meeting.

He expressed gratitude to Oluomo for his timeliness to resolve the crisis.

Emmanuel-Babanla added that; “NURTW in Lagos Island is now one without any faction. “We, therefore, urge members to always take advice of the state Chairman, MC Oluomo, on the need for peace and unity to be their watchwords at all times.”

Meanwhile, some community and religion leaders in Lagos Island have advised members of the union to allow peace to reign in the community.

During the new year prayer organised by the union the Chief Imam of Nawair -ur -deen Society of Nigeria, Lagos Branch, Sheik Sheu Abdul Mojeed, prayed for forgiveness for those who died innocently among their members and admonished those alive to allow peace to reign in the community.

He stated that nature of their work does not call for violence because people have been doing the job before them many years ago without disturbing the community, “why must your own be different. Rather, you should all find ways of contributing your quota towards development of your community.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

