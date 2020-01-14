Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Mbaka’s prophecy: Social media goes wild as Supreme Court sacks Ihedioha

On 9:28 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Fr Mbaka's prophecy: Social media goes wild as Supreme Court sacks Ihedioha for Uzodinma

Victor Ogunyinka

“Even though Ihedioha has won in a tribunal and at the Appeal Court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in Supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha…” Those were the exact words of the controversial Catholic priest, Fr Mbaka in his New Year prophecy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday evening sacked Governor Emeke Ihedioha and announced the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the governorship election in Imo State March 2019.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court sacks Ihedioha, declares Uzodinma winner

The social media, in droves, especially on Twitter, has popularised the event and in split seconds, Father Mbaka, Hope Uzodinma, Emeka Ihedioha and #ImoState were all trending.

It was a blend of praise for his prophetic precision at a time many clerics had failed. In fact, sports bet fanatics sarcastically ask the cleric to give them betting odds.

 

Some others have predicted that there will be an influx of members at Mbaka’s church over the weekend.

Unsurprising, some have their doubts on the accuracy of the prophecy.

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!