Mbaka’s Prediction: Ihedioha will govern for 8-yrs ― Cleric

—Says God not God of Confusion

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AS controversy continues to trail the prediction of the Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, that Senator Hope Uzodinma, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the 2019 elections in Imo State will become the governor of the state this year, a Pentecostal Cleric, Pastor Modestus Kelechi Agbakwuru has told the fiery Priest that God is not a God of confusion.

Mbaka in his New Year prophecy had shocked many of his congregation when he announced that Senator Uzodinma, who came distant fourth in the March election would become the governor of Imo State in 2020.

Reacting to the prediction, Pastor Kelech who is the General Overseer of the Holy Ghost Intercessory Victory Ministry said that the present Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha will complete the first four-year term and will be re-elected in 2023.

According to him, “God is not a God of confusion, He can’t give somebody something and collects it back immediately.

” In 2019 before the governorship election, Mbaka made a prophecy that Senator Hope would win election, and after the election which Hope didn’t win, Mbaka has made another declaration that Hope will take the position from Ihedioha.

“God cannot take victory He gave to Ihedioha. Leadership comes from God and as God has chosen Ihedioha, he will govern for eight years.

“When Hope went to the senate, there was nothing tangible he did for NdI Imo and I don’t think God will make him (Hope Uzodinma) governor now.

“What we have now is a governor that is serious and determined to rebuild Imo and he has good vision for the people. You can see the infrastructure especially quality good road construction going on and the pensioners can now smile.

“Ndi Imo should have patience with Governor Ihedioha. A lot of things went wrong before now and they are not things that could be put in place within few months. So everybody should support him in the rebuild Imo process.”

